When NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) Will Be A Good Investment?

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.00M, closed the recent trade at $0.68 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.82% during that session. The NEXI stock price is -2661.76% off its 52-week high price of $18.78 and 2.94% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Sporting 3.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the NEXI stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 26.09%. Year-to-date, NexImmune Inc. shares have moved -85.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) have changed -45.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -635.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -194.12% from the levels at last check today.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NexImmune Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.97%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.90% and -7.70% for the next quarter.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.06% with a share float percentage of 64.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexImmune Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 1.33 million shares worth more than $5.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 5.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 1.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.05 million and represent 5.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 0.53 million shares of worth $1.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.