When Is Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Going To Be Good Investment?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.26B, closed the recent trade at $5.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.71% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -209.34% off its 52-week high price of $15.56 and 12.33% above the 52-week low of $4.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Sporting -1.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the NKLA stock price touched $5.03 or saw a rise of 9.86%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corporation shares have moved -48.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed -22.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -297.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.28% from the levels at last check today.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nikola Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.29%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -72.70% and -82.60% for the next quarter.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.14 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -51.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.59%.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.50% with a share float percentage of 47.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nikola Corporation having a total of 345 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.06 million shares worth more than $114.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.95 million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 7.43 million shares of worth $36.94 million while later fund manager owns 6.38 million shares of worth $31.69 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.