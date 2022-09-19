When ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Will Be A Good Investment?

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.82M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.96% during that session. The MOHO stock price is -584.62% off its 52-week high price of $0.89 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Sporting -6.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the MOHO stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 41.81%. Year-to-date, ECMOHO Limited shares have moved -68.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) have changed -42.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3746.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3746.15% from current levels.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.14% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.47 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2020.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.90% with a share float percentage of 2.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ECMOHO Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 1.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81596.0 and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.