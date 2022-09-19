What Is So Great About Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU)?

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) has seen 5.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $778.16M, closed the last trade at $11.37 per share which meant it lost -$1.42 on the day or -11.10% during that session. The CRBU stock price is -146.0% off its 52-week high price of $27.97 and 56.99% above the 52-week low of $4.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 681.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Sporting -11.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the CRBU stock price touched $11.37 or saw a rise of 13.8%. Year-to-date, Caribou Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -24.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) have changed 9.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.45.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caribou Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.48%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.80% and 17.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.86 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.48 million and $3.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 93.80% for the current quarter and -11.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -249.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.60%.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.74% with a share float percentage of 68.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caribou Biosciences Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PFM Health Sciences, LP with over 4.37 million shares worth more than $40.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, PFM Health Sciences, LP held 7.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.32 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.47 million and represent 5.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 1.39 million shares of worth $12.78 million while later fund manager owns 1.23 million shares of worth $6.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.