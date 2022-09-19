What Are The Chances Of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Being A Good Investment?

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) has seen 6.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $246.99M, closed the last trade at $1.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -5.06% during that session. The PEAR stock price is -763.91% off its 52-week high price of $14.60 and 20.71% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 295.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) trade information

Sporting -5.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the PEAR stock price touched $1.69 or saw a rise of 22.12%. Year-to-date, Pear Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -72.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) have changed 3.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -432.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.34% from current levels.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pear Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.68%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 405.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.24 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

PEAR Dividends

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.93% with a share float percentage of 84.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pear Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 26.8 million shares worth more than $135.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 19.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 18.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.09 million and represent 13.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $3.08 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $1.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.