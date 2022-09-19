Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Scienjoy Holding Corporation

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 3.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $173.70M, closed the last trade at $3.07 per share which meant it lost -$1.93 on the day or -38.60% during that session. The SJ stock price is -137.79% off its 52-week high price of $7.30 and 43.0% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 356.43K shares.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Sporting -38.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the SJ stock price touched $3.07 or saw a rise of 49.84%. Year-to-date, Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares have moved -45.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) have changed 1.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.91% over the past 6 months.

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 21 and November 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.39% with a share float percentage of 1.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scienjoy Holding Corporation having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Murchinson Ltd. with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Murchinson Ltd. held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 75600.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.