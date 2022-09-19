Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Lower

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) has seen 4.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.11M, closed the last trade at $4.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -17.22% during that session. The ATXG stock price is -14587.7% off its 52-week high price of $656.54 and 14.77% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.30 million shares.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

Sporting -17.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the ATXG stock price touched $4.47 or saw a rise of 40.48%. Year-to-date, Addentax Group Corp. shares have moved -40.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) have changed -94.41%.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.65% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.00% over the past 5 years.

ATXG Dividends

Addentax Group Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Addentax Group Corp. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.