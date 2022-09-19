Wall Street Was Disappointed By Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE)’s -5.65% Stock Price Decline

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) has seen 4.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.60M, closed the last trade at $2.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -5.65% during that session. The EOSE stock price is -529.91% off its 52-week high price of $14.74 and 57.26% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.74 million shares.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Sporting -5.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the EOSE stock price touched $2.34 or saw a rise of 17.89%. Year-to-date, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares have moved -68.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have changed 24.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -156.41% from current levels.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.20%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -111.80% and -3.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,010.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.3 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.34% with a share float percentage of 91.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 5.37 million shares worth more than $12.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 9.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 3.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.68 million and represent 6.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.06% shares in the company for having 3.61 million shares of worth $8.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.96 million shares of worth $2.25 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.77% of company’s outstanding stock.