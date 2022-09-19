Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) has seen 6.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.49B, closed the last trade at $36.55 per share which meant it lost -$4.94 on the day or -11.91% during that session. The VERV stock price is -94.36% off its 52-week high price of $71.04 and 70.73% above the 52-week low of $10.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Sporting -11.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the VERV stock price touched $36.55 or saw a rise of 12.89%. Year-to-date, Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -0.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) have changed 1.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -105.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.5% from current levels.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.48%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.20% and -48.90% for the next quarter.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.17% with a share float percentage of 98.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verve Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.12 million shares worth more than $116.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 8.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Casdin Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.61 million and represent 5.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.59% shares in the company for having 2.09 million shares of worth $31.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $13.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.