Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Shares Have Inclined 85.55% Year To Date

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.91B, closed the last trade at $36.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The VTYX stock price is -12.05% off its 52-week high price of $41.29 and 74.22% above the 52-week low of $9.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 550.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Sporting -1.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the VTYX stock price touched $36.85 or saw a rise of 10.75%. Year-to-date, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 85.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) have changed 51.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.02% from current levels.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 234.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.63%, compared to 1.10% for the industry.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.22% with a share float percentage of 104.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ventyx Biosciences Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are venBio Partners LLC with over 5.01 million shares worth more than $68.01 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, venBio Partners LLC held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Third Point, LLC, with the holding of over 4.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.53 million and represent 8.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 0.75 million shares of worth $13.21 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $5.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.