Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) Shares Lost -$0.22 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $238.51M, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -6.57% during that session. The OMIC stock price is -467.73% off its 52-week high price of $17.77 and 23.96% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 298.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information

Sporting -6.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the OMIC stock price touched $3.13 or saw a rise of 9.8%. Year-to-date, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. shares have moved -72.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) have changed -2.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -43.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.15% from current levels.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Singular Genomics Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.69%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.80% and -56.00% for the next quarter.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -421.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.10%.

OMIC Dividends

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.25% with a share float percentage of 88.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Singular Genomics Systems Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 6.61 million shares worth more than $41.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 9.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 4.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.81 million and represent 6.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 1.26 million shares of worth $4.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.56 million shares of worth $2.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.