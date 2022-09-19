Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $315.21M, closed the last trade at $3.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The TNGX stock price is -438.29% off its 52-week high price of $18.84 and 1.43% above the 52-week low of $3.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 361.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information

Sporting -2.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the TNGX stock price touched $3.50 or saw a rise of 11.39%. Year-to-date, Tango Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -68.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) have changed -30.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -471.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -242.86% from current levels.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tango Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.17%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.90% and -48.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.44 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.32 million and $5.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.90% for the current quarter and -15.00% for the next.

TNGX Dividends

Tango Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.32% with a share float percentage of 94.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tango Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TRV GP IV, LLC with over 19.36 million shares worth more than $67.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, TRV GP IV, LLC held 21.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.71 million and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 1.7 million shares of worth $5.95 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $5.61 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.