Shares Of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Loss -21.46% In A Month

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -10.05% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -1230.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.66 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Sporting -10.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the JAGX stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 22.21%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health Inc. shares have moved -78.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -21.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jaguar Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.22%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 70.40% and 96.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 467.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.63 million and $2.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.10% for the current quarter and 621.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 60.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.25% with a share float percentage of 6.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.21 million shares worth more than $0.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 1.57 million shares of worth $0.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.