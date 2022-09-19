Shares Of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Declined -15.74% In One Month

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.69B, closed the recent trade at $9.16 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.22% during that session. The EVGO stock price is -113.86% off its 52-week high price of $19.59 and 42.36% above the 52-week low of $5.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Sporting 1.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the EVGO stock price touched $9.16 or saw a rise of 13.18%. Year-to-date, EVgo Inc. shares have moved -8.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) have changed -15.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.43.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EVgo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.48%, compared to -0.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.30% and 63.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 125.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.81 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.60% with a share float percentage of 51.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EVgo Inc. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.88 million shares worth more than $75.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pictet Asset Management SA, with the holding of over 3.64 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.82 million and represent 5.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 2.03 million shares of worth $26.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.8 million shares of worth $10.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.