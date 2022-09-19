Shares Of CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) Decreased By -20.88% In A Month

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25B, closed the last trade at $27.63 per share which meant it lost -$1.59 on the day or -5.44% during that session. The CINC stock price is -56.17% off its 52-week high price of $43.15 and 52.95% above the 52-week low of $13.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 261.59K shares.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) trade information

Sporting -5.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the CINC stock price touched $27.63 or saw a rise of 8.51%. Year-to-date, CinCor Pharma Inc. shares have moved 72.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) have changed -20.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.08.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CinCor Pharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.80%, compared to 1.10% for the industry.

CINC Dividends

CinCor Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.22% with a share float percentage of 100.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CinCor Pharma Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 5.57 million shares worth more than $97.77 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 14.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.08 million and represent 11.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $6.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.29 million shares of worth $5.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.