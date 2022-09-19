Shares In The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) -53.64% Down, YTD

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $332.58M, closed the last trade at $4.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.95% during that session. The TOI stock price is -180.09% off its 52-week high price of $12.66 and 17.04% above the 52-week low of $3.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 125.44K shares.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) trade information

Sporting -1.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the TOI stock price touched $4.52 or saw a rise of 25.17%. Year-to-date, The Oncology Institute Inc. shares have moved -53.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) have changed -33.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -121.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.87% from current levels.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Oncology Institute Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -304.00%, compared to 4.20% for the industry.

TOI Dividends

The Oncology Institute Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.79% with a share float percentage of 114.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Oncology Institute Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.0 million shares worth more than $85.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 16.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 3.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.5 million and represent 4.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 0.58 million shares of worth $4.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $1.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.