SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Forecast To Rise 95.3% To Reach Consensus Target Price

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.31M, closed the last trade at $0.94 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 14.76% during that session. The SPRC stock price is -767.02% off its 52-week high price of $8.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 million shares.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Sporting 14.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the SPRC stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 35.17%. Year-to-date, SciSparc Ltd. shares have moved -84.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) have changed 0.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 73640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2027.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2027.66% from current levels.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.49% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.20% for the industry.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.46% with a share float percentage of 1.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SciSparc Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company.