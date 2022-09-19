Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Shares Gain $0.03 After Investor Confidence Raised

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.92M, closed the recent trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.66% during that session. The RMO stock price is -921.43% off its 52-week high price of $5.72 and 21.43% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Sporting 5.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the RMO stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 13.61%. Year-to-date, Romeo Power Inc. shares have moved -85.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) have changed -27.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.80 while the price target rests at a high of $1.80. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -221.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -221.43% from the levels at last check today.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.28% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 167.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.79% with a share float percentage of 44.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Romeo Power Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 10.99 million shares worth more than $16.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 7.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.07 million and represent 4.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 3.95 million shares of worth $1.77 million while later fund manager owns 2.56 million shares of worth $3.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.