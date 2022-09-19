POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Is A Buy According To Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $878.04M, closed the last trade at $9.00 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 6.64% during that session. The PNT stock price is -22.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.98 and 52.78% above the 52-week low of $4.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 844.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

Sporting 6.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the PNT stock price touched $9.00 or saw a rise of 18.03%. Year-to-date, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares have moved 60.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) have changed 9.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -155.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -111.11% from current levels.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -69.35%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.70% and -31.60% for the next quarter.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.48% with a share float percentage of 54.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with POINT Biopharma Global Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.0 million shares worth more than $71.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 3.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.84 million and represent 3.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 2.07 million shares of worth $16.49 million while later fund manager owns 1.58 million shares of worth $10.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.