Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $390.60M, closed the last trade at $10.38 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 4.11% during that session. The PHAT stock price is -247.69% off its 52-week high price of $36.09 and 41.33% above the 52-week low of $6.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 255.68K shares.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Sporting 4.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the PHAT stock price touched $10.38 or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -47.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have changed -9.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.51.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.59% over the past 6 months.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.33% with a share float percentage of 105.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. with over 5.83 million shares worth more than $60.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. held 14.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd, with the holding of over 2.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.44 million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 1.12 million shares of worth $11.66 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $9.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.