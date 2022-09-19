Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -5.91%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.40M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -5.91% during that session. The PSHG stock price is -2340.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.10 and 12.0% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.44 million shares.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Sporting -5.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the PSHG stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 13.64%. Year-to-date, Performance Shipping Inc. shares have moved -93.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) have changed -18.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -91.42% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.30%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -368.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 03 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.75% with a share float percentage of 12.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Performance Shipping Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ruffer LLP with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Ruffer LLP held 4.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 51134.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 1.97% of shares outstanding.