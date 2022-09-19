Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) investors to reap big returns again

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has a beta value of 4.26 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $511.10M, closed the recent trade at $2.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.92% during that session. The OCGN stock price is -744.5% off its 52-week high price of $17.65 and 20.1% above the 52-week low of $1.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Sporting -3.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the OCGN stock price touched $2.09 or saw a rise of 12.55%. Year-to-date, Ocugen Inc. shares have moved -52.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have changed -18.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.75.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ocugen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.33%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.50% and -60.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 65.20% over the past 5 years.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.64% with a share float percentage of 40.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocugen Inc. having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 29.15 million shares worth more than $96.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 13.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.16 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.14 million and represent 5.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 12.05% shares in the company for having 25.99 million shares of worth $59.0 million while later fund manager owns 6.16 million shares of worth $20.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.