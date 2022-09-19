NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Forecast To Rise 90.0% To Reach Consensus Target Price

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 16.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.93B, closed the recent trade at $20.62 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 2.31% during that session. The NIO stock price is -114.69% off its 52-week high price of $44.27 and 43.4% above the 52-week low of $11.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 54.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Inc. (NIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 36 have rated it as a Hold, with 29 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 2.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the NIO stock price touched $20.62 or saw a rise of 9.32%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc. shares have moved -36.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have changed 0.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $206.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $135.07 while the price target rests at a high of $464.39. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2152.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -555.04% from the levels at last check today.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.19%, compared to 2.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.00% and 57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 120.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.55 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.81 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.03 billion and $1.23 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.70% for the current quarter and 46.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -41.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.15%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.75% with a share float percentage of 37.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc. having a total of 812 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 88.75 million shares worth more than $1.87 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 5.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 64.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.36 billion and represent 4.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 30.56 million shares of worth $697.92 million while later fund manager owns 18.35 million shares of worth $306.36 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.