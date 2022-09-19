Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the last trade at $25.60 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 3.56% during that session. The MAXN stock price is -2.97% off its 52-week high price of $26.36 and 70.78% above the 52-week low of $7.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 580.66K shares.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Sporting 3.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the MAXN stock price touched $25.60 or saw a rise of 2.88%. Year-to-date, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 84.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have changed 25.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.80, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -17.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.97% from current levels.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 95.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.87%, compared to 16.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.60% and 11.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $221.43 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $311.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.51% with a share float percentage of 78.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 3.15 million shares worth more than $45.63 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 7.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 3.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.61 million and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 1.14 million shares of worth $15.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.98 million shares of worth $13.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.