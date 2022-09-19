LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Forecast To Gain 2.04% And Reach Consensus Price Target

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has seen 4.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.37B, closed the last trade at $8.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -3.57% during that session. The LFST stock price is -87.86% off its 52-week high price of $16.25 and 44.86% above the 52-week low of $4.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 752.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

Sporting -3.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the LFST stock price touched $8.65 or saw a rise of 6.49%. Year-to-date, LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares have moved -9.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) have changed 19.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.08% from current levels.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.14%, compared to -11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.40% and 71.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $212.23 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $225.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $155.55 million and $171.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.40% for the current quarter and 31.40% for the next.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.70% with a share float percentage of 99.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LifeStance Health Group Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 175.28 million shares worth more than $2.54 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 46.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, with the holding of over 175.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.77 billion and represent 46.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 10.81 million shares of worth $80.51 million while later fund manager owns 4.25 million shares of worth $31.66 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.