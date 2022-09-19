Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.11M, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -8.59% during that session. The LFLY stock price is -889.74% off its 52-week high price of $11.58 and -6.84% below the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 538.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) trade information

Sporting -8.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the LFLY stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 25.48%. Year-to-date, Leafly Holdings Inc. shares have moved -88.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) have changed -40.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -241.88% from current levels.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Leafly Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -206.25%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.57 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

LFLY Dividends

Leafly Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.00% with a share float percentage of 28.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leafly Holdings Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. with over 2.4 million shares worth more than $19.87 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. held 5.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.63 million and represent 2.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $2.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $2.27 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.