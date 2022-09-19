Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 4.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.30M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 8.94% during that session. The KPRX stock price is -836.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.34 and 52.0% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.11 million shares.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Sporting 8.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the KPRX stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 11.91%. Year-to-date, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -83.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) have changed 72.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.88%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 58.60% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.50% over the past 5 years.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.09% with a share float percentage of 9.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 1.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 67212.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16466.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $69070.0 while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $32171.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.