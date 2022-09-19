Investors In Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Will Start Making Money Again

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 10.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22B, closed the last trade at $3.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -5.85% during that session. The AMRS stock price is -327.12% off its 52-week high price of $15.12 and 58.47% above the 52-week low of $1.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.22 million shares.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Sporting -5.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the AMRS stock price touched $3.54 or saw a rise of 27.16%. Year-to-date, Amyris Inc. shares have moved -34.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have changed -3.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -521.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.5% from current levels.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amyris Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.34%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.09 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $93.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $45.23 million and $42.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 85.90% for the current quarter and 121.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.50% over the past 5 years.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.09% with a share float percentage of 69.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amyris Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.67 million shares worth more than $94.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.97 million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 9.54 million shares of worth $41.58 million while later fund manager owns 5.21 million shares of worth $22.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.