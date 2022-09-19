Investor Trust Slackened After Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Shares Dropped By -$0.02

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.79M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.11% during that session. The TOPS stock price is -587.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.65 and 4.17% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 702.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Sporting -7.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the TOPS stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 19.19%. Year-to-date, Top Ships Inc. shares have moved -70.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have changed -34.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4066.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4066.67% from current levels.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.59% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $82 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.96% over the past 5 years.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 19 and September 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.16% with a share float percentage of 5.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Top Ships Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.83 million shares worth more than $0.45 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44089.0 and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.