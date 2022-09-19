Investor Confidence Dwindles After Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Shares Drop By About -0.2

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 2.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.71M, closed the recent trade at $3.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -5.32% during that session. The AAOI stock price is -148.88% off its 52-week high price of $8.86 and 58.43% above the 52-week low of $1.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Sporting -5.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the AAOI stock price touched $3.56 or saw a rise of 9.64%. Year-to-date, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares have moved -26.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) have changed 34.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.80 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -110.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.35% from the levels at last check today.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.05%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.14 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $54.05 million and $53.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.70% for the current quarter and 10.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 24.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.00%.

AAOI Dividends

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.25% with a share float percentage of 38.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Optoelectronics Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 1.21 million shares worth more than $4.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Royce & Associates LP held 4.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 1.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.37 million and represent 4.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 0.77 million shares of worth $2.81 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $1.51 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.