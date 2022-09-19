Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -7.27% Stock Price Decline

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has a beta value of 0.10 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $252.90M, closed the recent trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -7.27% during that session. The IDEX stock price is -376.6% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and -2.13% below the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.48 million shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Sporting -7.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the IDEX stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 13.32%. Year-to-date, Ideanomics Inc. shares have moved -57.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have changed -24.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.91.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ideanomics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.70%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 371.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $11.07 million and $32.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 199.90% for the current quarter and 22.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.90% over the past 5 years.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.92% with a share float percentage of 18.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ideanomics Inc. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.26 million shares worth more than $28.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 9.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.96 million and represent 1.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 3.85 million shares of worth $2.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.58 million shares of worth $1.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.