How Will AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) Perform In Months To Come?

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $780.83M, closed the last trade at $8.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The ALVR stock price is -223.65% off its 52-week high price of $26.41 and 61.15% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 486.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Sporting -2.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the ALVR stock price touched $8.16 or saw a rise of 7.9%. Year-to-date, AlloVir Inc. shares have moved -36.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) have changed 4.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -267.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -181.86% from current levels.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AlloVir Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.42%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.70% and -1.40% for the next quarter.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.77% with a share float percentage of 45.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AlloVir Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.94 million shares worth more than $53.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 12.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.68 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.08 million and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 2.28 million shares of worth $8.82 million while later fund manager owns 0.94 million shares of worth $3.66 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.