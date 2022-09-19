How Is The 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $228.63M, closed the last trade at $6.30 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 7.69% during that session. The ETNB stock price is -240.79% off its 52-week high price of $21.47 and 68.25% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.07.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Sporting 7.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the ETNB stock price touched $6.30 or saw a rise of 18.71%. Year-to-date, 89bio Inc. shares have moved -51.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have changed 32.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -58.73% from current levels.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 89bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 58.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.45%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.90% and 36.90% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -45.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.10%.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.76% with a share float percentage of 62.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 89bio Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.97 million shares worth more than $18.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 24.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.79 million and represent 17.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Healthcare Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $0.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $0.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.