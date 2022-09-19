How Is Sigma Lithium Corporation.(NASDAQ: SGML) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.63B, closed the last trade at $25.63 per share which meant it lost -$1.62 on the day or -5.94% during that session. The SGML stock price is -15.1% off its 52-week high price of $29.50 and 72.84% above the 52-week low of $6.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 514.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sporting -5.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the SGML stock price touched $25.63 or saw a rise of 13.12%. Year-to-date, Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have moved 146.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) have changed 19.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $48.86. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -90.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.35% from current levels.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 124.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.48%, compared to 8.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.11% with a share float percentage of 59.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sigma Lithium Corporation having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. with over 2.29 million shares worth more than $31.06 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. held 2.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd., with the holding of over 1.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.18 million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and BlackRock Commodity Strategy Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 0.78 million shares of worth $11.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $5.28 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.