Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 15.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.90M, closed the last trade at $0.58 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 53.03% during that session. The PBLA stock price is -313.79% off its 52-week high price of $2.40 and 34.48% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 66.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Sporting 53.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the PBLA stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 41.86%. Year-to-date, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -66.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) have changed -43.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -934.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -762.07% from current levels.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.45%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.60% and -43.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.10% over the past 5 years.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.08% with a share float percentage of 4.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. with over 57144.0 shares worth more than $37720.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. held 0.28% of shares outstanding.