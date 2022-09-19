HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Shares Are Down -37.99% YTD

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has seen 8.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.60M, closed the last trade at $1.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -17.67% during that session. The BEAT stock price is -186.39% off its 52-week high price of $5.47 and 41.36% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

Sporting -17.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the BEAT stock price touched $1.91 or saw a rise of 22.04%. Year-to-date, HeartBeam Inc. shares have moved -37.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) have changed 36.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 77930.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -528.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -318.85% from current levels.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HeartBeam Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.56%, compared to -0.50% for the industry.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.59% with a share float percentage of 22.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HeartBeam Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $0.76 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 5.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 79650.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 1.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 15570.0 shares of worth $28711.0 while later fund manager owns 891.0 shares of worth $1643.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.