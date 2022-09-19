Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Estimation And Forecast

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the last trade at $6.95 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 3.42% during that session. The GROV stock price is -79.86% off its 52-week high price of $12.50 and 46.04% above the 52-week low of $3.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Sporting 3.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the GROV stock price touched $6.95 or saw a rise of 1.42%. Year-to-date, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares have moved -29.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) have changed 22.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -43.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.88% from current levels.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -29.58% over the past 6 months.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 140.54% with a share float percentage of 436.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 3.2 million shares worth more than $31.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 7.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.54 million and represent 4.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 0.82 million shares of worth $8.05 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $3.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.