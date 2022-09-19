GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) has seen 5.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $220.17M, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 7.88% during that session. The GRNA stock price is -787.64% off its 52-week high price of $15.80 and 11.24% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 566.83K shares.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

Sporting 7.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the GRNA stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 15.64%. Year-to-date, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings shares have moved -82.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) have changed -50.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.47% over the past 6 months.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.88% with a share float percentage of 46.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenLight Biosciences Holdings having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cormorant Asset Management, LP with over 6.71 million shares worth more than $64.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Cormorant Asset Management, LP held 5.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 5.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.28 million and represent 4.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 0.79 million shares of worth $7.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $6.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.