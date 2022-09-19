Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) Has Fallen -7.66%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.90M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -7.66% during that session. The FSRD stock price is -2029.79% off its 52-week high price of $10.01 and 23.4% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 666.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) trade information

Sporting -7.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the FSRD stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 37.33%. Year-to-date, Fast Radius Inc. shares have moved -95.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) have changed -32.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -538.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -538.3% from current levels.

Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.31% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

FSRD Dividends

Fast Radius Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.30% with a share float percentage of 70.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fast Radius Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ECP ControlCo, LLC with over 15.6 million shares worth more than $23.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ECP ControlCo, LLC held 20.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Palantir Technologies Inc., with the holding of over 2.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.98 million and represent 2.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 82644.0 shares of worth $45098.0 while later fund manager owns 38983.0 shares of worth $58084.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.