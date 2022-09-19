Does Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) has a beta value of 5.01 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.60M, closed the last trade at $2.15 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 8.59% during that session. The APLD stock price is -1490.7% off its 52-week high price of $34.20 and 60.47% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Sporting 8.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the APLD stock price touched $2.15 or saw a rise of 9.28%. Year-to-date, Applied Blockchain Inc. shares have moved -91.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) have changed 1.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -411.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -86.05% from current levels.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Blockchain Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 123.08%, compared to 13.60% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.61 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.90% over the past 5 years.

APLD Dividends

Applied Blockchain Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.94% with a share float percentage of 2.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Blockchain Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC with over 1.59 million shares worth more than $1.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC held 1.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.79 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 1.16 million shares of worth $3.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.