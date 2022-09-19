Could RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $786.85M, closed the last trade at $24.52 per share which meant it lost -$2.01 on the day or -7.58% during that session. The RAPT stock price is -66.15% off its 52-week high price of $40.74 and 59.83% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 318.41K shares.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

Sporting -7.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the RAPT stock price touched $24.52 or saw a rise of 11.67%. Year-to-date, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -33.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have changed -13.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.84.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RAPT Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.28%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.00% and -31.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -64.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $280k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $220k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

RAPT Dividends

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.00% with a share float percentage of 104.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RAPT Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.97 million shares worth more than $87.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.99 million and represent 10.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.57% shares in the company for having 1.65 million shares of worth $24.32 million while later fund manager owns 1.38 million shares of worth $30.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.65% of company’s outstanding stock.