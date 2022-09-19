Could IonQ Inc. (IONQ)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.15B, closed the recent trade at $5.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -2.95% during that session. The IONQ stock price is -573.55% off its 52-week high price of $35.90 and 21.95% above the 52-week low of $4.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.65 million shares.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Sporting -2.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the IONQ stock price touched $5.33 or saw a rise of 10.87%. Year-to-date, IonQ Inc. shares have moved -67.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) have changed -30.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.16.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.30% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 406.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.39 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -76.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.35% with a share float percentage of 39.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IonQ Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 29.28 million shares worth more than $373.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 14.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, with the holding of over 6.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.33 million and represent 3.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.34% shares in the company for having 2.65 million shares of worth $11.63 million while later fund manager owns 1.52 million shares of worth $19.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.