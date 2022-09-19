Can Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.20M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 9.43% during that session. The COSM stock price is -1400.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.00 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Sporting 9.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the COSM stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 13.04%. Year-to-date, Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares have moved -89.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) have changed 19.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.24% over the past 6 months.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.24% with a share float percentage of 8.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cosmos Holdings Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Murchinson Ltd. with over 0.78 million shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Murchinson Ltd. held 4.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 0.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.