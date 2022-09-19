Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) has seen 35.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.89M, closed the last trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 17.19% during that session. The DRUG stock price is -496.67% off its 52-week high price of $8.95 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) trade information

Sporting 17.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the DRUG stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -52.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) have changed 53.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 32920.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.09 while the price target rests at a high of $9.09. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -506.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -506.0% from current levels.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.17% over the past 6 months.

DRUG Dividends

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.73% with a share float percentage of 16.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 1.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.