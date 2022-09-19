Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -4.26% Fall

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $111.50M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.26% during that session. The BRDS stock price is -2712.5% off its 52-week high price of $11.25 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Sporting -4.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the BRDS stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 16.05%. Year-to-date, Bird Global Inc. shares have moved -93.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) have changed -14.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.47% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -775.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -87.5% from the levels at last check today.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bird Global Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.14%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.90% and 70.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.9 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.05% with a share float percentage of 73.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bird Global Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 28.87 million shares worth more than $11.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 11.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Craft Ventures GP I, LLC, with the holding of over 26.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.94 million and represent 10.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.27% shares in the company for having 10.69 million shares of worth $4.34 million while later fund manager owns 3.34 million shares of worth $1.36 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.