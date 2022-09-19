BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.60M, closed the recent trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -31.79% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -200.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.15 and 3.81% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 140.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Sporting -31.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the BLRX stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 39.31%. Year-to-date, BioLineRx Ltd. shares have moved -24.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed -9.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.16% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -590.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -471.43% from the levels at last check today.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioLineRx Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.67%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.30% and 53.30% for the next quarter.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.21% with a share float percentage of 7.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioLineRx Ltd. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $0.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 0.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC, with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 0.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 32026.0 shares of worth $49960.0 while later fund manager owns 19489.0 shares of worth $24945.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.