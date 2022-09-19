Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)’s -3.99% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24B, closed the recent trade at $17.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -3.99% during that session. The BYND stock price is -557.63% off its 52-week high price of $115.48 and -3.53% below the 52-week low of $18.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.17 million shares.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Sporting -3.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the BYND stock price touched $17.56 or saw a rise of 21.4%. Year-to-date, Beyond Meat Inc. shares have moved -71.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have changed -47.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -99.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.75% from the levels at last check today.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beyond Meat Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -83.28%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -280.60% and -12.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.90%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $151.18 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $146.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $149.43 million and $106.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.20% for the current quarter and 38.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -240.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.