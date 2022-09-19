Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) swung 25.10%

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.79M, closed the last trade at $0.58 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 25.10% during that session. The LCI stock price is -474.14% off its 52-week high price of $3.33 and 22.41% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 176.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) trade information

Sporting 25.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the LCI stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 9.23%. Year-to-date, Lannett Company Inc. shares have moved -64.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) have changed -0.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -72.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.41% from current levels.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lannett Company Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.26%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.65 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.44% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 37.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

LCI Dividends

Lannett Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.14% with a share float percentage of 61.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lannett Company Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Telemus Capital, LLC with over 7.38 million shares worth more than $5.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Telemus Capital, LLC held 17.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.61 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.06 million and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $0.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.