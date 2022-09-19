Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) tumbled -2.65%

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC) has seen 2.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $244.69M, closed the last trade at $3.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.65% during that session. The DC stock price is -156.67% off its 52-week high price of $8.47 and 15.76% above the 52-week low of $2.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 484.22K shares.

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC) trade information

Sporting -2.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the DC stock price touched $3.30 or saw a rise of 20.29%. Year-to-date, Dakota Gold Corp. shares have moved -52.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC) have changed -17.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $5.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -59.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -59.09% from current levels.

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.50% over the past 5 years.

DC Dividends

Dakota Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.32% with a share float percentage of 115.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dakota Gold Corp. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CI Investments Inc. with over 3.08 million shares worth more than $10.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, CI Investments Inc. held 4.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 2.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.49 million and represent 4.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.80% shares in the company for having 2.74 million shares of worth $9.03 million while later fund manager owns 2.5 million shares of worth $8.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.47% of company’s outstanding stock.