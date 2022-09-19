Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Shares Have Loss -47.54% Over The Past Month

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 3.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $347.81M, closed the last trade at $5.97 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 10.15% during that session. The AZRE stock price is -323.79% off its 52-week high price of $25.30 and 45.39% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 679.11K shares.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

Sporting 10.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the AZRE stock price touched $5.97 or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, Azure Power Global Limited shares have moved -67.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have changed -47.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.38.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.01% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.52 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $58.4 million and $56.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.50% for the current quarter and 41.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -66.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.30%.

AZRE Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.90% with a share float percentage of 103.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Azure Power Global Limited having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 34.26 million shares worth more than $570.07 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec held 70.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is OMERS Administration Corporation, with the holding of over 13.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228.96 million and represent 28.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 1.22 million shares of worth $13.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.12 million shares of worth $12.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.